Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China's Crude Oil Imports Rebound as State Refiners Return From Overhauls

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports rebounded in July from a six-month low as state-backed refiners ramped up output after returning from maintenance, though independent refineries slowed restocking amid probes by Beijing into trading and taxes. China brought in 41.24 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refining#Crude Oil#Reuters#Longzhong Consultancy#Lng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryjack1065.com

S.Korea, Chinese refiners snap up U.S. sour crude -sources

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – South Korean and Chinese refiners have snapped up at least 5 million barrels of U.S. Mars crude loading in September, taking advantage of lower prices in recent weeks, industry sources said. Ongoing production restraint by Middle East producers and a delayed return of Iranian barrels to...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

IEA warns oil demand recovery stalls as COVID-19 impact drags

The International Energy Agency said Aug. 12 the global oil demand recovery had gone into reverse in July with an estimated monthly fall of 120,000 b/d due to the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence in China, Indonesia and elsewhere in Asia. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Supertankers in Doldrums

(Bloomberg) -- The summer doldrums are here for oil supertankers. Freight rates on the benchmark route from the Middle East to Asia have slipped to their lowest levels since March, meaning lower earnings for those vessels, Baltic Exchange data show. At the same time, ship-fuel costs have jumped. “Weak hiring...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil falls a second day after IEA warns of slowdown in demand

By Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the IEA warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID-19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement. Brent crude was down 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.00 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after dropping 13 cents in the previous session. U.S. crude was off by 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $68.76 a barrel, having fallen 0.2% on Thursday. The benchmarks are still heading for a slight gain this week.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Shares Slip As Crude Weakens On China COVID Curbs, Lower GDP Forecast

Investing.com – Energy stocks were lower across the board in Monday’s premarket as crude prices fell and major investment banks cut their forecasts for China’s GDP amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the world’s second-largest economy. Shares of integrated oil companies as well as standalone explorers fell. Shell (LON:RDSa) ADR...
EconomyUS News and World Report

China's CATL Looks to Raise $9 Billion to Expand Lithium-Ion Battery Production

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL said it was planning a private share placement to raise up to 58.2 billion yuan ($8.98 billion) to fund six projects aimed at boosting its production capacity of lithium-ion batteries. The massive fundraising comes as the Ningdo-based firm - formally Contemporary Amperex Technology Co...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Iran’s Crude Oil Production Fell To An Almost 40-Year Low In 2020

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) June 2021. In 2020, Iran produced less than 2 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil, an almost 40-year low in Iran’s production levels according to our analysis, which we updated in July. Several factors contributed to Iran’s low crude oil production in 2020, including the global economic decline that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and international sanctions on Iran’s crude oil that limited its crude oil exports.
StocksUS News and World Report

Asian Equities Retreat After World Stocks Hit New Record

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading on Friday, though Australia bucked the trend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.59%, having closed lower on each of the past three days.
Freeport, TXStreetInsider.com

Oil prices slip as IEA warns of slowdown in demand recovery

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand. Brent crude futures fell 13 cents to settle at $71.31 a barrel. Earlier, Brent hit a session high...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Spread of COVID-19 Delta variant knocks oil demand outlook -IEA

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising demand for oil abruptly reversed course in July and is set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. "Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US crude inventory draws resume as refinery demand, exports climb

US crude oil inventory draws resumed in the week ended Aug. 6 amid an uptick in refinery demand and higher exports, US Energy Information Administration data showed Aug. 11. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total commercial crude stocks declined 450,000 barrels to 438.78 million barrels,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from two-week low, talk focuses on China's policy options for stimulus

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Thursday recovered from a two-week low against the dollar hit in the previous session, reflecting the dollar's retreat in global markets after a cooling U.S. inflation dampened expectations for an earlier Federal Reserve tapering. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4754 per dollar, 77 pips or 0.12% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4831. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4752 at midday, 38 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It hit a low of 6.4890 on Wednesday, the weakest since July 28. Traders said despite the gains in the spot prices, the yuan remained stuck in a tiny range of 30 pips in morning session. Official data released on Wednesday showed that China's new bank loans fell in July to their lowest in nine months while broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin the country's economic recovery. While the PBOC highlighted policy stability in its second quarter monetary policy report and dampened market expectations for aggressive monetary easing including interest rate cuts, analysts were debating what Beijing would do next. "Looking ahead, we think fiscal policy implementation is likely to accelerate, and the remaining unissued special bonds will likely ease the fear of a further total social financing (TSF) slowdown," Citi analysts said in a note. However, Goldman Sachs still sees chances for more monetary easing measures. "The weak credit data and the recent resurgence of virus increased the likelihood of incremental policy easing in our view," they said in a note. "We continue to expect one more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut later this year, and expect government bond net issuance to increase in the next few months which would support overall TSF growth." Different easing approaches could have different impact on the financial markets, and monetary easing could put downside pressure on the yuan in the short term. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.867 from the previous close of 92.893, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4769 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4754 6.4831 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4752 6.479 0.06% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.82% Spot change since 2005 27.82% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.69 98.67 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.867 92.893 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4769 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6558 -2.71% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Trafficworldoil.com

Oil prices steady as investors bet demand growth will outlast Delta variant

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) --Oil steadied after a two-day advance as investors bet the global demand recovery will remain intact despite the latest wave of Covid-19 that’s led to tighter restrictions on movement in many countries. Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after rising more than 4% over the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat nearly flat ahead of USDA global supplies and demand report

CANBERRA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were nearly flat on Thursday, as traders awaited a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later in the session, which will set market direction. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1% to $7.26-1/4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy