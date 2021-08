Viewers of the Olympic volleyball tournament at Tokyo 2020 may have noticed one team member on the court wearing a different coloured jersey.That player is a defensive specialist known as a libero, and their jersey is normally one of that country’s official colours but always contrasts that being worn by the rest of the team.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesTwo of the squad’s 12 players can be assigned as a libero, a position that comes with a specific set of playing restrictions.The libero is only allowed to play in the back row of the court, and they are...