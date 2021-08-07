Cancel
Are businesses allowed to ask customers for medical information papers?

By Asked in Coeur D Alene, ID
avvo.com
 6 days ago

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountablity Act (HIPAA) is among the most poorly understood of our federal laws. In a nutshell it limits disclosure of private health information by "covered entities," which are generally medical care providers, insurers, and payors. Businesses cannot legally deny public accommodations on the basis of prohibited categories like race or religion, but are not required to disregard health status. Put another way, a private business that offers public accommodations can legally limit access on the basis of health status, and could potentially be found liable for not imposing health-related requirements to protect employees and customers. If we have learned anything from this pandemic, it is how much about health is not private.

