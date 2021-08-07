Sixers Georges Niang shows Early Signs of Being a “Philly Guy”

Georges Niang may be a Boston-area native but he showed signs of being a “Philly guy” in his introductory presser for the Sixers. One of the more surprising moves this offseason was the addition of former Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang. The 28-year-old is a career 40.4% three-point shooter and could prove to be the stretch forward the Sixers have been in desperate search of. The stocky sniper is affectionately referred to as “The Minivan,” and is a prime candidate to become a fan-favorite in Philly.