This Utah company provides on-demand delivery services—but it's different than what you think

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home delivery became legal for privately-owned cannabis retailers last month bringing new opportunities for regulated businesses to better service their customers and compete with the illicit market. Several retailers, however, could not immediately take advantage of the new relaxed regulations because of the logistical challenges involved with creating their own delivery services. B.C. does not currently allow retailers to work with third-party delivery companies, meaning dispensaries are left to piece together the many essential technologies and support touchpoints themselves before they can begin offering home delivery services.