This Utah company provides on-demand delivery services—but it's different than what you think
This story is sponsored by PonyEx. Delivery services aren't a new concept. Grubhub started serving up fast food to your door in 2004, Amazon Prime debuted its 2-day delivery window in 2007, Uber started delivering people to their destinations in 2009 and Walmart began delivering groceries nationwide in 2018. But now there's a new delivery service on the scene: PonyEx, which made its big entrance to the delivery world in May 2021.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0