Barcelona have officially confirmed Lionel Messi’s departure after contract talks broke down.The Argentine, who has spent his entire club career at the Nou Camp since making his debut in 2004, was expected to sign a new deal after his previous contract expired in July.But the Blaugrana have now officially confirmed that their all-time leading scorer will depart on a free transfer.A statement read: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).“As a...