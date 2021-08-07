Cancel
This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through August 7)

By Singularity Hub Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Neuroscientists have released the most detailed 3D map of the mammalian brain ever made, created from an animal whose brain architecture is very similar to our own—the mouse. The map and underlying data set, which are now freely available to the public, depict more than 200,000 neurons and half a billion neural connections contained inside a cube of mouse brain no bigger than a grain of sand.”

Engineeringaithority.com

Daily AI Roundup: The 5 Coolest Things on Earth Today

AI Daily Roundup starts today! We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We will cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

Rapid Re-engineering is a Key to SpaceX and Tesla Success

Rapidly iterating on versions rockets and rocket engines is a huge advantage for SpaceX. Elon said he expects that the fifth version of the Raptor engine should be an A+ version of that engine. The second version of the Raptor is testing soon and should be about B+. SpaceX is...
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Free New AI Tools Accelerate Functional Electronic Materials Discovery

An interdisciplinary team of scientists from Northwestern Engineering and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has used artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to build new, free, and easy-to-use tools that allow scientists to accelerate the rate of discovery and study of materials that exhibit a metal-insulator transition (MIT), as well as identify new features that can describe this class of materials.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Deep Learning for Object Detection: Beginners Friendly Guide

When I was doing an internship back in 2018, I started looking into object detection techniques, because I needed to solve a visual inspection problem. This problem required the detection of many different objects in a stream of images coming from an industrial camera. To tackle this challenge, I first...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Jupyter Notebooks Versus Dataiku DSS for Data Science

Students of applied data science & machine learning;. Jupyter Notebooks has been the de facto tool for data science prototyping for years, however requires a certain level of Python coding and data science experience. Dataiku’s Data Science Studio (DSS) platform offers simple-to-use visual recipes for data preparation alongside suite of...
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Research MEB AI for Bing is One of the Most Complex Models Ever

Microsoft Research is testing a neural network machine learning model that helps to improve Bing search results. In recent years, Microsoft has controversially become close to OpenAI and has been using the GPT-3 model through an exclusive license. This includes for the Power FX AI solution that launched back in May.
Video Gamesthewestsidegazette.com

Steam VR Beta To Allow Users To Arrange Desktop Windows Inside Virtual World

WASHINGTON — American video game developer Valve’s Steam VR software has announced that users can now add floating desktop windows inside Virtual Reality games. This feature will allow the users to watch other apps without leaving the virtual reality game. The new feature is a helpful addition, allowing players to...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Cognistx Partners with SAE International on AI and Machine-Learning Tool to Enhance Access to Global Digital Engineering Standards

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Cognistx Inc. (Cognistx.com), a leading tech firm designing AI solutions for businesses, announced that it would join SAE International in expanding the SAE OnQue™ Digital Standards System. This groundbreaking system digitally delivers SAE’s expansive library of engineering standards to help aerospace engineers simplify the product-development process — maintaining data integrity, reducing process complexity and digitally connecting standards to the products and processes on which they are based.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Astronomers Discover Massive Structure at Edge of Milky Way Galaxy That Can’t Be Explained

Nanjing University (China) astronomers recently used the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and came across a massive elongated structure as they searched for clouds of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI). This is the extension to the first galactic quadrant of the Shield-Centaur arm (Outer Scutum-Centaurus [OSC)] and appears to be located far behind it, which is a secondary spiral arm of the Milky Way, lovsyrf 71,750 light years from the galactic center. Read more for a video and additional information.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Brand New B-21 Bomber will Only Fly with the Immortal B-52

The Pentagon is getting ready to roll out its brand new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, which is earmarked to replace the aging B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber and the B-2 stealth bomber. Remarkably, this would mean the cutting-edge B-21 would team up with the ancient B-52 bomber as the only two bombers left in the U.S. arsenal. On 6 July the U.S. Air Force released what is only the third official rendering of its future B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which is expected to fly by May next year. This new image shows a previously unseen and extremely curious cockpit windscreen configuration. The B-21 is intended to replace the aging B-2 bomber, with which it shares its overall design concept. It will also replace the older B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber. The idea is that the new B-21 will form a two-plane bomber force with the much older B-52 bomber, which first flew in 1952, making the B-52 one of the most enduring airplane designs, ever. The new B-21 will be nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations. The Air Force says a minimum of one hundred B-21s will be built at an average unit procurement cost of $550 million in 2010 dollars, or $673 million in today's dollars. The bomber is being designed with an open-systems architecture to reduce integration risk and enable competition for future modernization efforts to adapt to changing threats.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
Astronomysingularityhub.com

New Study Suggests Moon Lacked a Magnetic Field for Nearly All Its History

Surrounding Earth is a powerful magnetic field created by swirling liquid iron in the planet’s core. Earth’s magnetic field may be nearly as old as the Earth itself—and stands in stark contrast to the Moon, which completely lacks a magnetic field today. But did the Moon’s core generate a magnetic...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Businesscryptopotato.com

PayPal Co-Founder Warns: Get Ready for Big Tech ‘No Buy’ List

One of PayPal’s co-founders warned of a potential ‘no buy’ list created by big tech companies. PayPal’s co-founder, David Sacks, recently warned that big tech companies and political operatives are on the verge of creating a “No-Buy” list for controversial creators, platforms, and firms. Cryptocurrency was invented in part to solve problems like this.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Pile of Amazon packages left in front of house leaves TikTok baffled

A huge pile of Amazon packages were left stacked up against a person’s house and people are desperate to know the contents.In a Florida neighbourhood over the weekend, a simple delivery became somewhat of a spectacle when two Amazon delivery vans dropped off dozens upon dozens of boxes and left them outside a property. There were so many, in fact, that the boxes were able to reach the same height as the roof, meaning the boxes almost completely covered up the house.With the sheer number of boxes, it looks like it might have been a one-stop delivery day for the...
Softwaremalwarebytes.com

A week in security (July 26 – August 1)

OSX.XLoader hides little except its main purpose: What we learned in the installation process. The Clubhouse database “breach” is likely a non-breach. Here’s why. Kaseya Unitrends has unpatched vulnerabilities that could help attackers expand a breach. UDP Technology IP Camera firmware vulnerabilities allow for attacker to achieve root. The Olympics:...

