New Athens, OH

Tornado rips through News Athens

By JD Long
Harrison News-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ATHENS—The fallout and cleanup continued well into this week from last Thursday’s storm, where at least two tornadoes reportedly touched down with video evidence of at least one. The following day’s cleanup resembled an occupation with nearly two dozen J.F. Electric trucks, a company contracted by AEP Ohio, taking up residence along Ohio 9 and State Route 151. Power was finally restored last Friday at approximately 3 p.m., much sooner than was anticipated. Downed trees, limbs, and debris were seen everywhere in New Athens, with the Franklin Museum seeing damage to its surrounding grounds. No injuries were reported, but some homes saw significant damage where porches were torn from their homes, and at least one house lost most of its roof.

