GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police say that three people have been shot, one is dead, and a gunman has barricaded himself in a home on Boles Street. The situation began Friday night when police issued a BOLO for Kevin R. Johnson, who had been making disturbing comments due to his "blood sugar being really high", according to Johnson's wife and Gallatin Police. Johnson was seen on his Ring doorbell leaving his home around 11 p.m.