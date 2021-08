Sometimes, you walk into a restaurant and you can tell it's going to be authentic--that no matter what the place is like, you're in for an experience. Typically, these types of places are the ones hidden in a small store front or referred to as a "hole in the wall". You can expect a wait for your food and you know that once it's ready, it's going to be better than anything else in town. It's the secret that you love and secretly, you want to keep it that way--so that this particular place never gets "too busy".