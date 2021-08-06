The Walking Dead teases big sacrifice in new season 11 teaser trailer

After having a little fun yesterday with Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) to see who are "real" The Walking Dead characters were (mine was Ezekiel), we're back to taking a look at the 11th and final season of AMC's long-running series. In this case, it's a look at the episode overview for the season-opener "Acheron: Part I" that answers some questions from the trailer. First, it's confirmed that Daryl's (Norman Reedus) run-in with those soldiers in Season 10 would lead to a military base being discovered. We're also going to learn about Maggie's backstory, and it sounds like there might be a connection with Negan's Saviors past that requires him to take lead. And as for Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura)? They're about to be "assessed" by the Commonwealth's paramilitary police. Yup, all that and it's only the first episode- check it out below: