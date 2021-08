Welcome back. This is the seventh of several special edition episodes of The Terrible Podcast that are being posted nightly after the Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up their 2021 training camp practices. It’s Saturday night and Alex Kozora joins me to discuss what he observed at Heinz Field earlier in the day. As per usual, Alex and I go through all of the position groups and try to give you the rundown on as many players possible in the shortest amount of time. In case you missed it, you can read Alex’s Saturday report right here.