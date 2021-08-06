Michael Conlan defeats TJ Doheny by unanimous decision in all-Irish Belfast bout

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA (August 9, 2021) – Eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao has no use for a rearview mirror, at least when it comes to his illustrious boxing career, so says his Hall of Fame trainer of 20 years, world-famous Freddie Roach. Today, amazin’ Manny, 42, begins his final week of training camp, at Hollywood, California-based Wild Card Boxing Club, for his August 21 challenge of undefeated unified WBC/IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. Spence, who is 11 years younger and over four inches taller than Manny, is, arguably, Manny’s biggest fight, in a boxing lifetime made up of big boxing events and spectacular victories. Manny enters this battle riding a historic string of welterweight title victories over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner, and Keith Thurman, which resulted in Manny, at age 40, becoming the oldest man to win a welterweight world championship belt. Manny’s last three opponents boasted a combined record of 101-7-1 (82 KOs) — a winning percentage of 93% with a victory by knockout ratio of 81% — when Manny defeated them. One of boxing’s most beloved warriors, Manny has held a world title in every decade, going back to the nineties.