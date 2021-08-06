Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Michael Conlan defeats TJ Doheny by unanimous decision in all-Irish Belfast bout

By Anson Wainwright
The Ring Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Conlan won a 12-round unanimous decision fellow Irishman TJ Doheny in front of a lively 8,000 fans at Falls Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Although it was a competitive fight, Conlan was always a step ahead and was awarded the decision by the scores of 119-109 and 116-111 (twice). Both...

www.ringtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Figueroa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Belfast#Unanimous Decision#Falls Park#Combat#Irishman#Ibf#Wba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Michael Conlan "fears nothing" as he heads in to toughest career test against TJ Doheny

Michael Conlan has said that he is fearful of nothing as he heads in to his toughest career fight against former world champion TJ Doheny in Belfast. The Irish fighter will square off with his countryman Doheny in front of a home crowd for the first time in two years on Friday night at Falls Park, with the region having gone 16 months with no crowds at fights due to coronavirus restrictions.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Michael Conlan, TJ Doheny Trade Words at Final Press Conference

Tempers flared between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny as they had a heated back and forth during their final press conference. The event takes place at Falls Park in Belfast on Friday as part of the Feile an Phobail festival, and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the USA, and on Fite TV for the rest of the world.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Mick Conlan relishing all-Irish contest against TJ Doheny

Michael “Mick” Conlan hopes to author a career-best victory Friday against former junior featherweight world champion TJ Doheny in front of his hometown fans at Falls Park, around the corner from where the two-time Irish Olympian was raised. Conlan and Doheny, who were scheduled to fight in a 10-rounder at...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Michael Conlan shows respect for TJ Doheny but confident he’ll emerge victorious

Irish junior featherweight Michael Conlan (15-0, 8 KO) is set for his next fight Friday, when he faces veteran TJ Doheny (22-2, 16 KO) in a bout set in Belfast. And as Conlan looks to keep his undefeated record intact, he’s also willingly acknowledging that he’s set to square off against a tough and slick fighter in Doheny. Conlan tells RingTV he’s the best route for Doheny to make it back towards the top of the division while Conlan himself says he needs this win to propel him towards a world title fight.
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Michael Conlan Looks To Impress On Friday

“It’s an all-Irish fight, the biggest all-Irish fight in the last 40 years or so,” Michael Conlon says of his upcoming hometown bout against TJ Doheny. The battle will go down at Belfast’s Falls Park in Ireland, is scheduled for 12 rounds, and is for one of the WBA’s titles. Doheny, who was originally from Ireland, but now resides in Australia, can view this as a kind of hometown fight, as well. “TJ will have his own fan base,” says Conlan, “and I’ll have my massive fan base out here in Belfast. It will make a difference from my last fights. I’m really excited. I’ve been putting the work in, and I know what I need to do.”
Combat SportsESPN

Michael Conlan increases shot at world title after unanimous points victory over TJ Doheny

Michael Conlan increased his world title options with a unanimous points victory over TJ Doheny for the WBA interim featherweight belt in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday. Two-time Olympian Conlan forced a count in the fifth round on his way to a hard-fought points win (119-108, 116-111 and 116-111) over his tough Irish rival in front of a crowd of 8,000 at Feile an Phobail in Falls Park.
Combat SportsMaxboxing

Popular Michael Conlan dominates former champion TJ Doheny

It was a great day of boxing in Ireland with the fans at Falls Park, in Belfast, Northern Ireland getting to see their hometown hero in his first title shot. In the night’s highly anticipated main event, it was former world champion (and Portlaois, Ireland-born) TJ Doheny (22-3, 16 KO’s) taking on popular former Olympian, and undefeated Irish star, Michael Conlon (16-0, 8 KO’s) for the (interim) WBA world featherweight title. The fight, promoted by MTK Global, was shown live on the ESPN+ network.
Boxing Scene

Michael Conlan: I'm Still Looking To Fight The Winner of Fulton vs. Figueroa

Michael Conlan won the interim-WBA featherweight title after defeating former world champion TJ Doheny in Belfast on Friday. The huge card was taking place as part of the Feile an Phobail festival at Falls Park, on the Conlan Boxing and Top Rank event. Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) and Doheny (22-3,...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsonline.net

Beating TJ Doheny might be Michael Conlan’s finest display yet

Michael Conlan thrives in Belfast against the outgunned but courageous Doheny, writes Elliot Worsell. MOTIVATED no doubt by the support of a raucous Falls Park crowd, featherweight Michael Conlan produced arguably the finest display of his 16-bout pro career to dominate TJ Doheny over 12 rounds. The scores at the bout’s conclusion were 119-108 and 116-111 (twice), which, combined, served to both highlight Conlan’s dominance and also pay tribute to the efforts of Doheny, who, though outclassed, never stopped trying.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Freddie Roach: Manny Pacquiao isn’t training this hard to say goodbye, it’s to prove he’s still here

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA (August 9, 2021) – Eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao has no use for a rearview mirror, at least when it comes to his illustrious boxing career, so says his Hall of Fame trainer of 20 years, world-famous Freddie Roach. Today, amazin’ Manny, 42, begins his final week of training camp, at Hollywood, California-based Wild Card Boxing Club, for his August 21 challenge of undefeated unified WBC/IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. Spence, who is 11 years younger and over four inches taller than Manny, is, arguably, Manny’s biggest fight, in a boxing lifetime made up of big boxing events and spectacular victories. Manny enters this battle riding a historic string of welterweight title victories over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner, and Keith Thurman, which resulted in Manny, at age 40, becoming the oldest man to win a welterweight world championship belt. Manny’s last three opponents boasted a combined record of 101-7-1 (82 KOs) — a winning percentage of 93% with a victory by knockout ratio of 81% — when Manny defeated them. One of boxing’s most beloved warriors, Manny has held a world title in every decade, going back to the nineties.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Fabian Maidana suffers similar injury as Errol Spence

By Dan Ambrose: In a crazy coincidence, Fabian Maidana reportedly suffered a similar eye injury as Errol Spence Jr did last Monday during a sparring session to prepare for his title challenge against WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21st. Maidana (18-1, 13 KOs), the younger brother of former...
Lotteryfightsports.tv

Gilberto Ramirez Backs Dmitry Bivol For Seeking Canelo Alvarez Fight Instead

Most boxers would be cross of their upcoming opponent trying to fight someone else instead of them, but Gilberto Ramirez said he understands. Ramirez is currently the world light heavyweight champion in waiting. He recently became the first Mexican boxer to capture the world super middleweight title. His opponent was supposed to be Dmitry Bivol, but the Russian boxer is going after Canelo Alvarez for a showdown.
UFCABC News

Sean Strickland dominates Uriah Hall in unanimous decision for 5th straight win

There's nothing flashy about Sean Strickland, unless you're counting the punches he relentlessly flashes into the face of his opponent. Strickland won his fifth fight in a row on Saturday night, overwhelming Uriah Hall with five rounds of aggression and nonstop punch output to win a lopsided unanimous decision in the middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Conlan-Dohenny now for WBA interim title

Featherweights Michael Conlan (15-0, 8 KOs) and T.J. Dohenny (22-2, 16 KOs) will now be fighting for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim title. The Championships Committee of the pioneer organization approved the fight that will take place this Friday at the Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The title...

Comments / 0

Community Policy