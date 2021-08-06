Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Lee McGregor survives knockdown to halt Vincent Legrand in four

By Anson Wainwright
The Ring Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast rising bantamweight Lee McGregor successfully retained his European title for the first time with a fourth-round stoppage over previously unbeaten Vincent Legrand at Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Legrand boxed well in the opening round and kept the habitually aggressive 24-year-old defending titleholder at distance, catching him coming...

www.ringtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Mcgregor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knockdown#Falls Park#Boxing#Combat#European#French#Scottish#Ring#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Freddie Roach: Manny Pacquiao isn’t training this hard to say goodbye, it’s to prove he’s still here

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA (August 9, 2021) – Eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao has no use for a rearview mirror, at least when it comes to his illustrious boxing career, so says his Hall of Fame trainer of 20 years, world-famous Freddie Roach. Today, amazin’ Manny, 42, begins his final week of training camp, at Hollywood, California-based Wild Card Boxing Club, for his August 21 challenge of undefeated unified WBC/IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. Spence, who is 11 years younger and over four inches taller than Manny, is, arguably, Manny’s biggest fight, in a boxing lifetime made up of big boxing events and spectacular victories. Manny enters this battle riding a historic string of welterweight title victories over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner, and Keith Thurman, which resulted in Manny, at age 40, becoming the oldest man to win a welterweight world championship belt. Manny’s last three opponents boasted a combined record of 101-7-1 (82 KOs) — a winning percentage of 93% with a victory by knockout ratio of 81% — when Manny defeated them. One of boxing’s most beloved warriors, Manny has held a world title in every decade, going back to the nineties.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Nico Ali Walsh is a Chip off ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali

Nico Ali Walsh looking at Bob Arum with his grandfather Muhammad Ali (Photo courtesy of Ali Walsh family) The green flashing lights of the Las Vegas MGM Grand reflected in Nico Ali Walsh’s wide eyes as he held his mother’s hand tightly walking toward the entrance of the hotel casino. Nico was there with his family to celebrate his grandfather’s 70th birthday in 2012, when he looked up to notice a larger-than-life image of the world’s most recognizable face dangling on the side of the MGM Grand.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Stephen Shaw-Robert Simms headlines Lou DiBella card on August 26

Lou DiBella will combine two of his favorite passions, boxing and baseball, in one event on August 26. DiBella will present a fight card at the Diamond in Richmond, Virginia, home of the Flying Squirrels, which is a Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. DiBella is the president and the managing general partner.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Conlan vs Doheny results and highlights: Michael Conlan wins clear decision over TJ Doheny, Lee McGregor retains European title

Michael Conlan stayed unbeaten with another win today in front of a spirited Belfast crowd, out-pointing TJ Doheny over 12 rounds of mostly one-sided boxing. Conlan (16-0, 8 KO) took the W on scores of 116-111, 116-111, and 119-108. Bad Left Hook had it 118-109 on our unofficial card, with Doheny (22-3, 16 KO) dropped in the fourth round, and while he gave the effort throughout, he was just almost always a step behind Conlan, and unable to force the rough-and-tumble affair he would have needed to even have an argument.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Great Britain’s Galal Yafai outpoints Carlo Paalam, wins men’s flyweight gold in Tokyo

Galal Yafai finished what his older brother started, winning the men’s flyweight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7 at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan. The 28-year-old from Birmingham, England knocked down Carlo Paalam of the Philippines with a straight left midway through the first round, and then put on enough smothering pressure in the first two rounds to coast to a victory with a safety first third round.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Best I Faced: Serik Sapiyev

Hugely talented Serik Sapiyev was one of the best fighters in amateur boxing for several years from the late 2000s to early 2010s. He regularly medaled at major tournaments. His crowning moment, however, came as a welterweight (69 kg 152-pounds) when he won Olympic gold in London in 2012. Sapiyev...
Combat SportsBBC

Lee McGregor retains European bantamweight title despite knock down

Lee McGregor recovered from being knocked down to retain his European bantamweight title against Vincent Legrand. The Scot, 24, went down in the second round of his first defence at Falls Park in Belfast. However, Frenchman Legrand was stopped in the fourth, handing McGregor his 11th professional victory. McGregor, who...
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Bakhodir Jalolov outfights Richard Torrez Jr to win super heavyweight gold, extends USA boxing drought

The USA men’s boxing gold medal drought continues. Richard Torrez Jr. fought valiantly in his super heavyweight final against Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov but was unable to win the United States’ first men’s gold since 2004. All five judges scored the bout for “The Big Uzbek,” by scores of 30-26 on two cards, 29-27 on another two and 29-26 on a fifth card.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Kid Galahad signs promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Newly crowned IBF Featherweight World Champion Kid Galahad has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. The Sheffield star (28-1, 17 KOs) turned in a superb performance on Saturday as he clinically stopped Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens in eleven rounds to claim the vacant IBF crown at the top of the bill on Fight Camp Week 2.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Buatsi vs. Bolotniks tops Matchroom Fight Camp 3 – Live on DAZN

Ricards Bolotniks is ready to strike gold again as he steps into the lion’s den and takes on Joshua Buatsi in a massive fight for the Light-Heavyweight division at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex this Saturday August 14. Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs) has done things the hard way after...
WorldShropshire Star

Hero’s welcome for Harrington as she returns home to Dublin

Thousands lined the streets of the north inner city as the Olympic champion waved and showed off her gold medal from an open-top bus. Ireland’s Olympic golden girl Kellie Harrington received a hero’s welcome as an open-top bus brought her back to her home street in Dublin. Thousands turned out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy