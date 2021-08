Lionel Messi is no longer a Barcelona player.It seems almost impossible to fathom, but the rapid turnaround from the club and player agreeing on a new contract, to a sudden departure and the end of an era, has led to this point: Messi giving a press conference, from his now-former home, to say goodbye.Barcelona did their level best to explain that the desire was there on both parts to renew, but finances and other obstacles regarding the future of the club - indeed, the future of the game as they see it - meant it was impossible. The finances...