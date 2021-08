Negotiations for a September bout between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and super middleweight fighter Caleb Plant hit a standstill at the half-yard line Tuesday after differences in contract needs came to light. Plant had agreed to his end of the deal about two weeks ago, with no further issues concerning money or additional stipulations, and it was reported by ESPN that the stalemate was caused on Alvarez's end. The contract had been in the works for weeks and was passed back and forth between Alvarez's camp and Premier Boxing Champions over the weekend, and after numerous edit requests, the deal fell apart.