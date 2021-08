Grab those low-level weapons and head into some public matches—double weapon XP is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Season four is scheduled to end in just 12 days, so this will be one of your last chances for double weapon XP before season five kicks off. With season five likely being a transformative season that could lead into a reveal for the next CoD game, now’s a good time to grind. Battle pass tiers are also discounted this weekend.