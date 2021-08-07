Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davidson County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Forsyth by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Davidson County in central North Carolina Southeastern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Guilford County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 853 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville, McLeansville, Linwood, Archdale, Summerfield, Trinity, Gibsonville, Walkertown, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Liberty, Ramseur and Denton.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
City
Lexington, NC
City
Walkertown, NC
City
Randleman, NC
City
Linwood, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
City
Denton, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
City
Davidson, NC
City
Summerfield, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
City
Pleasant Garden, NC
City
Trinity, NC
City
Thomasville, NC
City
Jamestown, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Raleigh#Doppler#Gibsonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy