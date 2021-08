Despite its richness and power, this blend of equal parts Grenache and Mourvèdre offers breathtaking airiness and perfume. Sourced from 75-year-old vines planted on sandy soils of the Les Hautes Garrigues lieu dit, it's a bold, muscular red concentrated with flavors of dried plums and blueberries. Anchored by a firm, earthen undertow and fine-grained, chalky tannins, it should improve through 2030 and hold longer still. Organic and biodynamic. Anna Lee C. Iijima.