Naturally, the biggest hurdle for any TV show based around food and drink is that taste is the sense that travels least efficiently through a screen. Even when presented with an exotic locale, you can imagine the sun on your skin or the bustle of a busy marketplace or the scent of an ocean breeze. But when presented with someone — particularly an expert in their field — who says that they’ve never tasted anything like what they’ve just ingested, you’re getting close to the realm of fantasy.