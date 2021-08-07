CBD Topicals for Athletes: Rub Away the Pain
This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here. If you’ve ever worked out, you know how fun the next day’s muscle soreness can be. Stretching it out can always help, but is there another way to get your body ready for the next round of action? Say hello to CBD. There natural alternative is becoming more popular among athletes for many reasons, one being increased recovery. CBD, though in early stages of study, is thought to have high anti-inflammatory properties, one of many major appeals to athletes.www.laweekly.com
Comments / 0