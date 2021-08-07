Cancel
Celebrities

Are More Ronnie James Dio Books on the Way?

By Matt Wardlaw
US 103.1
US 103.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reading the recently published Ronnie James Dio memoir Rainbow in the Dark is like unearthing a time capsule buried by the former Rainbow and Black Sabbath singer, who died of stomach cancer in 2010. His longtime manager and wife Wendy Dio notes in the book that her husband had been...

us103.com

US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Person
Wendy Dio
Person
Ronnie James Dio
Person
Mick Wall
Person
Vivian Campbell
#Ferrari#Sabbath
CancerBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WENDY DIO Explains How RONNIE JAMES DIO's Memoir Was Completed After His Death

Ronnie James Dio's wife and manager Wendy Dio spoke to Junkman about the legendary heavy metal singer's just-released memoir, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", which she, along with writer Mick Wall, completed after Ronnie's death. On the topic of the writing process, Wendy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Ronnie started writing the book. And he wasn't in a hurry, but he wanted it out. And he would write a bit and then leave it for a while, and then write a bit and leave it for a while. And then, when he was sick, he scribbled a bunch of notes. 'Cause he wrote the book right up until almost the end of RAINBOW. And then he would scribble notes and put different things down that he wanted to remember to put in the book, and so on and so forth. But, unfortunately, he never got to finish it.
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WENDY DIO Says There Weren't Any Problems Between RONNIE JAMES DIO And OZZY OSBOURNE

Ronnie James Dio's wife and manager Wendy Dio spoke to Trevor Joe Lennon about the legendary heavy metal singer's just-released memoir, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", which she, along with writer Mick Wall, completed after Ronnie's death. Asked if there was "peace" between Ronnie and the man he replaced in BLACK SABBATH, Ozzy Osbourne, in the later years, Wendy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think there was ever really a lot of problems there. They both did their own thing, and they both were successful at it. Maybe Don Arden [Sharon Osbourne's father and former manager for both Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH] had some problems there in the beginning when Ronnie was in BLACK SABBATH, but I don't think there was any bad blood between [Ronnie and Ozzy].
Celebritiesaudioinkradio.com

Wendy Dio, Interview – The Legacy of Ronnie James Dio

Wendy Dio joins Anne Erickson to discuss her late husband, Ronnie James Dio, and the “Rainbow in the Dark” memoir released in his honor. Ronnie James Dio is undeniably one of the greatest voices in metal music. From his work in Black Sabbath to Rainbow to his own prolific band Dio, Ronnie blessed the metal world with his powerful, operatic pipes right up until his untimely death in 2010 from cancer.
