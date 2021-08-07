ALTOONA DROPS DOUBLEHEADER AGAINST ‘DUCKS

The Altoona Curve had some good pitching performances, but the offense was lacking as they lost both halves of a double-header against the Akron Rubber Ducks on Friday. In game 1, starter Jeff Passantino went six innings allowing six hits and one walk, and giving up one run. The Curve would score on a wild pitch from Logan Allen, and some smart baserunning gave the Curve a brief lead as Ji-Hwan Bae scored after Jack Suwinski stole second to give Bae enough time to scamper home before the throw, but the Rubber Ducks were able to take the lead later on and win 3-2.