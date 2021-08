Abreu went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks Thursday against the Yankees. Abreu opened the scoring in the "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa, taking New York starter Andrew Heaney into the left-field corn in the first inning. It was the 23rd home run of the season for Abreu and his second in the past two games. The 34-year-old Abreu is off to a terrific start to the month of August, hitting .295/.340/.659 with five homers and eight RBI in 11 appearances.