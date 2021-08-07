Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alexandre Gabriel On Ferrand And The Future Of Cognac

By Joseph V Micallef
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ferrand Cognac is one of Cognac’s oldest houses. The company’s roots go back 10 generations, over four centuries. It’s 625 acres of vineyards, 200 of which it owns outright, are located in the Angeac terroir in the heart of the Grand Champagne appellation. Termed the “golden triangle” by Cognac connoisseurs, the extreme chalky soil is considered among the best in Cognac.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

261K+
Followers
64K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Champagne#Angeac#American#Tequilas#Colombard#Folle Blanc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Food & DrinksIdaho8.com

Cognac and cigars: The golden age of inflight meals

Inflight dining was far from its glory days even before Covid ensured everything was plastic-wrapped and pre-ordered. On long-haul international flights, the question “chicken or fish” is often met with resigned acceptance of a nuked, tiny meal in an aluminum foil tray. A limp salad — with half a cherry tomato. A roll so hard it could be confiscated by the TSA as a weapon. An underwhelming main that could be both chicken and fish. And who even eats yogurt for dessert at dinner?
Agriculturewinemag.com

Organic Farms? Vintage Variations? A New Era of Cognac Emerges

Beloved by kings and queens, hip-hop legends and cocktail historians, Cognac is the world’s best-known, grape-based spirit. Luxurious and mahogany-gorgeous in the glass, it also plays well with other ingredients as a cocktail base. However, with some exceptions, the spirit itself has long tilted toward consistency over diversity. “If you...
Drinksmanofmany.com

This Incredible 1957 Fins Bois Cognac Captures Time in a Bottle

Life has a tendency of derailing your plans. Take, for instance, the story of Jean Aubineau. In 1956, the budding Frenchmen was planning on taking over his family’s vineyard, but when the French-Algerian war broke out, Jean was conscripted. As one of the few recruits that knew how to drive, he found himself selected as a chauffeur for a General. For a year, Jean drove the General until he was honourably discharged in 1957, where he returned home to craft a Fins Bois cognac in Saint Simeux. Now, 63 years later, that cognac is being released by Old Master Spirits.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

Goodbye to Acapulco, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas: NASA warns that this is how Mexican beaches will sink

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. A new tool from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ) makes it possible to predict how much sea level will rise due to the effects of climate change. The bad news is that the Mexican coastline could be swallowed up by the sea and iconic places like Los Cabos, Acapulco, Manzanillo and the entire Mexican Caribbean would be seriously affected.
Environmentweatherboy.com

National Tsunami Warning Center Issues Bulletin for U.S. East Coast, Caribbean

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska has issued a bulletin for the U.S. East Coast, the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, eastern Canada, and the Caribbean including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck deep under the Atlantic Ocean today. “Earthquakes of this size are known to generate tsunamis dangerous to shorelines near the source,” the Tsunami Warning Center wrote in a bulletin. Fortunately, they add, “There is no tsunami danger for the U.S. east coast, the Gulf of Mexico states, or the eastern coast of Canada.” An additional bulletin released by the Tsunami Warning Center also gave the all-clear to all Caribbean interests.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Jewelry Brand Homer, and the Accessories Are Out of This World

American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean has officially made his foray into fashion. The new independent designer has launched luxury accessories brand Homer, which includes fine and high jewelry pieces and printed silk scarves all handmade in Italy. The designs you see with diamonds were lab grown in America, and 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, and hand-painted enamel make up the rest of the details. All of Ocean's pieces were inspired by childhood obsessions and heritage as a fantasy, and he chose the name Homer to represent "carving history in stone," according to the company's press release.
Washington Stategreatnorthwestwine.com

Westport Winery Garden Resort NV Mer Sea Dry Vermouth, Washington, $31

In the previous decade, the seemingly sleepless Roberts family used a delicious hard cider program to raise awareness and funds for Mercy Ships. Now, the seamingly sleepless operation in Aberdeen, Wash., launched a vermouth program to help support the same cause. This white vermouth is a dry example — they also offer a sweet red version — is produced starting with Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc off Joe Hattrup’s Sugarloaf Vineyard in the Yakima Valley’s Rattlesnake Hills. Next are the botanicals that include coriander, juniper, cubeb pepper and grains of Paradise with grapefruit and orange. That blend of botanicals and citrus make for a classic vermouth nose that includes hints of Fiori di Sicilia that brings to mind a slice of fresh-baked panettone. On the palate, it’s dry yet fruity, carried by dried apricot, orange peel, KiX breakfast cereal and butterscotch. At the winery’s on-premise Sea Glass Grill, a mixologist will combine the Mer Sea vermouth their Ocean’s Daughter Distillery’s Nayada vodka, Meermin gin and olives for a cocktail they’ve dubbed the 007: Double Oh Seven martini. While their turned the page on their delicious cider program, at this point, about all that’s left for the Roberts family to explore and succeed with is beer. Don’t put that out of their reach.
Drinksvinepair.com

Remy Martin Tercet Fine Champagne Cognac Review

The "Tercet" referenced in this bottle's name are Remy’s wine master, master distiller, and cellar master, to which the release is an homage. While priced like and X.O., this Cognac's expression is more modest, and perhaps even more refined. Oak, fruit, and maturation notes intertwine with precision — never competing nor overwhelming the palate. This is definitely a bottle to sit and spend some time with.
Drinksvinepair.com

Jean-Luc Pasquet L'Organic 07 Cognac Review

Produced in the Grande Champagne region, this 7-year-old Cognac is made by a family producer that’s been in the business for nearly three centuries. They've certainly amassed some considerable knowledge over that time. This fine expression delivers a range of flavor profiles, spanning from dried and fresh fruits to cedar wood, pine, and tobacco. Each sip culminates with a deft, enjoyable touch of oak.
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Codigo 1530’s 13-Year Anejo Cognac cask-finished Tequila – Product Launch

Location – The US, available through selected off-premise outlets and online. Código 1530 has launched an aged Tequila expression in the US. The company’s 13-year-old anejo, which spent six months in ex-Cognac casks, is available via the company’s online store at an SRP of US$3,300 per 75cl bottle. The release, which is limited to 350 units, is available from selected spirits retailers in the US.
Educationprweek.com

Portland hires Public First's Gabriel Milland

Milland (pictured) joins Portland as a partner, leading a team of research, data and analytics specialists in London, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Doha, Singapore and Washington DC. The Omnicom agency said that with Milland's arrival, it will launch an expanded Opinion Research unit providing focus groups and in-depth interviews for corporate...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Bastille 1789 Blended Whisky

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Bastille Whisky. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy