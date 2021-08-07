Cancel
28 Days to Purdue Football: Zac Collins & Ja’Quez Cross

By Hammer, Rails
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s player has been pressed into service as a walk-on the last two years, and we have gotten mixed results. Louisville, IN (St. Xavier HS) Collins is entering his fifth year in the program, but did not receive his first action until the 2019 season. The departure of long time punter Joe Schopper opened the door for him, and in 2019 he ended up splitting time with true freshman scholarship punter Brooks Cormier.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Year#28 Days#American Football#Purdue Football
