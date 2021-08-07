5 Forbidden Crushes and How to Deal with Them

At some point in our lives, we’ve all harboured a secret crush. Whether they’re a colleague, a friend whose none the wiser, or even a character on a TV show, there are many crushes that we tend to keep to ourselves. Even though some crushes are best kept a secret, the allure of forbidden fruit is hard to ignore. Throughout lockdown, people have been more susceptible to crushes than ever. Many of us have even felt a flurry of butterflies over people we would never have expected (from superheroes to politicians).