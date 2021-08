Deputy Securities Commissioner Lynne Egan appeared on Monday’s KGVO Talk Back program to address several issues; the first being senior exploitation throughout the state. “We are very proactive in the elder exploitation space,” said Egan. “The reason we are is because Montana has an older population. We're one of the top five states with a per capita of seniors, and seniors control over 75% of this country’s savings so they are the targets. They’re home, they answer their phones, and they're looking for better rates of return because of the low interest environment that we've been in for the last more than a decade.”