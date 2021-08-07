Quote: Aldo Not The FW GOAT Because Of Post-USADA Decline
Ranked UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has suggested that José Aldo used PEDs during his prime and has USADA to blame for his downfall in MMA. Since the USADA program was introduced to the UFC in July 2015, Aldo has gone 4-6 in the promotion. A defeat to Conor McGregor in the same year represented his first defeat since 2005. Consecutive losses to Max Holloway and a defeat to Alexander Volkanovski showed that “Junior” wasn’t the fighter he once was.www.mmanews.com
