Quote: Aldo Not The FW GOAT Because Of Post-USADA Decline

UFC superstar Conor McGregor praised his former rival, the “real legend” Jose Aldo, following his big win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. McGregor and Aldo previously met at UFC 194 in December 2015, with the Irishman knocking the Brazilian out in the first round to become the new UFC featherweight champion. While there were many fans who thought that Aldo might be on the decline after McGregor sparked him, it’s now over five years later and yet Aldo is still winning fights. Not only is he still getting his hand raised, but he’s doing it at a different weight class, having committed himself to the UFC’s 135lbs division for the last two years. Considering Aldo has been in the UFC for over a decade, what he is doing is quite unparalleled in many ways.