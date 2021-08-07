Cancel
Quote: Aldo Not The FW GOAT Because Of Post-USADA Decline

By Harvey Leonard
mmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanked UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has suggested that José Aldo used PEDs during his prime and has USADA to blame for his downfall in MMA. Since the USADA program was introduced to the UFC in July 2015, Aldo has gone 4-6 in the promotion. A defeat to Conor McGregor in the same year represented his first defeat since 2005. Consecutive losses to Max Holloway and a defeat to Alexander Volkanovski showed that “Junior” wasn’t the fighter he once was.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Renato Moicano
Person
Marlon Moraes
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
José Aldo
Person
Julianna Peña
