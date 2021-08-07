Cancel
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Dreshun Miller, Cornerback, Auburn Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 5 days ago

Pos: CB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 194

DOB: 7/9/97

Eligible: 2022

Kennesaw, GA

Sprayberry High School

Dreshun Miller

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Gerenstein: Patient in press coverage, using his length to his advantage in his backpedal. Played both left and right corner and was asked to play in multiple coverage schemes. Covers a lot of ground in zone coverage by pressing and sinking with boundary wide receivers to force throws into the flats. Hip flexibility in man coverage is very fluid and positively affects change of direction speed. Identifying and breaking on the ball on underneath routes seemed to be very easy for him, causing a few turnovers by getting in the throwing lanes early. Is competitive and brings the punch when engaging blockers. Isn’t often asked to blitz but does time it well off the edge when he is. Can play more than what his position calls for which can lead to instinctive pass breakups over the middle of the field. Subscribe for full article

