Is coconut oil safe for cats? What you need to know

Often touted as the best multipurpose oil on the market, coconut oil is used in everything from cooking to health and beauty products. A quick internet search yields thousands of results, most of which sing coconut oil’s praises. Whether it’s included in a recipe for the perfect scones or as the number one ingredient in DIY hair masks, coconut oil supporters are fervent in their devotion. In fact, coconut oil has become so ubiquitous that many pet parents are wondering, “Is coconut oil safe for cats?” Let’s take a deep dive into what makes coconut oil so unique, the potential benefits of coconut oil for cats, and what you need to know before you use it.