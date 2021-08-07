NFL Draft Profile: Jack Snyder, Offensive Tackle, San Jose State Spartans

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 310

DOB: 5/25/97

Eligible: 2022

Mill Valley, CA

Marin Catholic High School

Jack Snyder

San Jose State Spartans

Pros:

Ezring: Experience and versatility are valuable traits for a draft prospect to possess. Few players boast a resume that features anything near Jack Snyder’s 40 starts since setting foot on San Jose State’s campus. While the Spartans’ product can survive as a backup tackle in the league (where he played most of his college snaps in the past two years), he has the potential to serve as a swing lineman and spot starter along the interior line. Snyder’s game is primarily based on his movement skills. The blindside protector works to space and even has the short-area quickness to perform reach blocks. What’s more, he mirrors pass rushers up the outside track well. He maintains a hard inside shoulder and employs a well-timed power step to counter inside moves. When shooting his hands, the experienced starter displays impressive patience and weight distribution. Once engaged, Snyder combines his movement skills with grip strength to mirror and sustain. Moreover, the San Jose State lineman’s persistent leg drive enhances his power and closes distance against longer defenders. Similarly, Snyder compensates for his underwhelming strength with an advanced ability to use his opponents’ momentum and a still-improving feel for hand placement. Perhaps Snyder’s best trait, though, is his awareness. He routinely picks up stunts and delayed blitzers as a pass blocker. He, likewise, exhibits impressive vision in the run game. Subscribe for full article