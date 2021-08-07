NFL Draft Profile: Ralen Goforth, Linebacker, USC Trojans
Pos: LB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 235
DOB: 11/2/_
Eligible: 2022
Long Beach, CA
Saint John Bosco High School
Ralen Goforth
USC Trojans
Pros:
Pulido: Athletically inclined and hard-hitting linebacker. Goforth has a ton of pop in his hits and rarely gives any more ground at the point of contact. In zone coverage he has solid reaction time that allows him to break up passes. He also can diagnose weak spots and slide well to cover ground. He is effectively physical in the route. Has solid hands to break up passes. In the run game he is a mauler. He attacks gaps with a vengeance and leaves runners wondering why they challenged him. He has excellent lower-body explosion to shoot the gaps and solid diagnosis to be in the right place. He also excels as a blitzer and can affect the quarterback before the throw with his quickness while still being patient.
