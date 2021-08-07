NFL Draft Profile: Chamarri Conner, Safety, Virginia Tech Hokies
Pos: DS
Ht: 6000
Wt: 211
DOB: 7/11/00
Eligible: 2022
Jacksonville, FL
Trinity Christian Academy
Chamarri Conner
Virginia Tech Hokies
Pros:
Ezring: In an effort to field its best 11 defenders, Virginia Tech misused one of its most experienced defensive backs. Chamarri Conner started at nickel for the Hokies in 2019 and 2020. In the NFL, he projects as a strong safety. Conner plays with above-average movement skills, fluidity and explosiveness; he also makes mostly clean transitions and has sufficient top speed. He is still a work in progress in coverage despite a massive step forward from 2019 to 2020 in that phase of his game. In 2020, he exhibited flashes of spatial awareness, route recognition and lower body discipline as he gained experience. He has also shown he is capable of being physical in man or zone coverage. Conner has the strength and movement skills to cover tight ends in the NFL. In fact, his play strength is one of his best traits. Conner is exceptional at taking on and subsequently disengaging from blocks. Similarly, he is a capable blitzer. In run defense, he typically practices sound gap integrity and plays the outside leg as a tackler. His tackling efficiency improved from 2019 to 2020. When the opportunity arises, Conner can be a big hitter. He should offer immediate special teams value.
