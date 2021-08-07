Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Chamarri Conner, Safety, Virginia Tech Hokies

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 5 days ago

Pos: DS

Ht: 6000

Wt: 211

DOB: 7/11/00

Eligible: 2022

Jacksonville, FL

Trinity Christian Academy

Chamarri Conner

Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Ezring: In an effort to field its best 11 defenders, Virginia Tech misused one of its most experienced defensive backs. Chamarri Conner started at nickel for the Hokies in 2019 and 2020. In the NFL, he projects as a strong safety. Conner plays with above-average movement skills, fluidity and explosiveness; he also makes mostly clean transitions and has sufficient top speed. He is still a work in progress in coverage despite a massive step forward from 2019 to 2020 in that phase of his game. In 2020, he exhibited flashes of spatial awareness, route recognition and lower body discipline as he gained experience. He has also shown he is capable of being physical in man or zone coverage. Conner has the strength and movement skills to cover tight ends in the NFL. In fact, his play strength is one of his best traits. Conner is exceptional at taking on and subsequently disengaging from blocks. Similarly, he is a capable blitzer. In run defense, he typically practices sound gap integrity and plays the outside leg as a tackler. His tackling efficiency improved from 2019 to 2020. When the opportunity arises, Conner can be a big hitter. He should offer immediate special teams value. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
198
Followers
930
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Tech Hokies#Nfl Draft#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Report: USC Football's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

USA Today released their college football coaches poll ahead of the 2021 season, which ranks the Top-25 FBS teams in the NCAA. While the SEC conference generally dominates every pre-season poll, the Pac-12 conference found themselves represented with three schools cracking the Top-25. 1. Alabama (63 first-place votes) 2. Clemson.
NFLESPN

Alabama Crimson Tide overwhelming No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll

There might have been plenty of off-field changes in college football this offseason, from players profiting off their name, image and likeness for the first time to the impending moves of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 to the SEC. But if you believe the 65 coaches who voted...
Alabama StateSporting News

Replacing the stars: Top 5 teams Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State breaking in new QBs for 2021

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have accounted for 16 of 28 postseason appearances and all but one national championship in the College Football Playoff era. Yet this marks the first time in the CFP era that all three schools will have a different starting quarterback than the end of the previous season. Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, Heisman finalists through the previous two seasons, all were selected with first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos RB Reportedly Carted Off Field With Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow at training camp on Thursday afternoon as one of their top-three running backs went down with an apparent injury at practice, rendering his status unknown just two days before the team’s preseason opener. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Minnesota Vikings...
Tennessee State247Sports

Tennessee football: Vols' starting QB remains foggy

With the opening kickoff just three weeks away, Tennessee's starting quarterback is still a big unknown. It is down to Joe Milton III (Michigan transfer), Hendon Hooker (Virginia Tech transfer) and Harrison Bailey. “No one knows where this thing is going,” 247Sports’ football analyst Josh Pate said on The Late...
Blacksburg, VAwfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech Football Media Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech football head coach Justin Fuente, offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and select student-athletes took the podium on Wednesday and fielded questions from the media in the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility. “I’m proud of how our kids handled the summertime. We had great work through the winter and in spring practice. The summertime is when you get a chance to have some great player ownership of your team. I think we took huge strides forward,” said Fuente. “To be able as coaches to talk about concepts to talk about kids. To be able to compile our thoughts in those areas and build a plan for fall camp. I’ve been so grateful every day in spring practice. I was just thankful that we had practice and I would just walk off the field no matter how good or bad of a day we might’ve had I was thankful. I know for me it feels a lot better being here right now today than it did 365 days ago,” said Hamilton. “Our kids look like they’re in great shape. They’ve enjoyed a couple of days off in leading up to report day in practice. We’re anxious and excited to go get started. We have a lot of work to do. We’ve got a challenging schedule, but we have a great group of young guys who I think are anxious to get after it,” said Fuente. “It feels good going in just being the guy and having the other guys know who the guy is I feel like it helps our whole team and just kind of build chemistry with the receivers and I get to take a lot of the ones reps. So, Tre, Tayvion, Caleb, Jaden Payoute get to catch balls from me all through practice instead of splitting those reps so that helps a ton,” said quarterback Braxton Burmeister.
Blacksburg, VA247Sports

Shields returns to Virginia Tech as a commit

A son of a former Virginia Tech football player, Clifton (VA) Centreville safety Luke Shields has spent plenty of time in Blacksburg. Earlier this week, Shields returned to Virginia Tech for the first time as a committed prospect. The 6-foot, 160-pounder committed to Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on about ten days ago.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Dallas Cowboys take a Safety in the first round of early 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have done a lot to try and fix a secondary that was devoid of talent and in desperate need of playmakers. In the 2021 offseason, they added Damontae Kazee, Jayon Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Israel Mukuamu to the safety position to compete with Donovan Wilson and Darian Thompson.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Beau Corrales, Wide Receiver, UNC Tarheels

Leinweber: Outside wide receiver with great size and length. Corrales uses his hands very well to push off, break free from and defeat the punch of cornerbacks. His mental alertness is impressive, sitting down in zones and working back towards the quarterback on extended plays. When balanced, he can accelerate quickly enough to gain separation. Corrales displays a strong strike as a blocker, finishing defenders. Well coached with a number of different release packages. Subscribe for full article.
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide Player Profiles: Myles Gaskin

Miami running back Myles Gaskin turned out to be “the guy” for the Miami Dolphins last year. He appeared in 10 games for the Fins, toting the rock 142 times for 584 yards with three touchdowns, and catching 41 of his 47 targets for 388 yards and two touchdowns. He was very consistent for fantasy owners, posting a top 24 finish at the position in eight of those 10 games, good for an 80 percent mark. In 2020, Miami told us again and again that he was their guy, that even after missing multiple games at a time, when he returned to the lineup, it was his job, and clearly his. Miami added Malcolm Brown to the backfield this offseason, but that was it, so are we staring at another season where Gaskin dominates touches out of the...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

2021 Mets Draft profile: Drake Osborn

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE Born in Corpus Christi, Drake Osborn grew up in Sandia, Texas and attended the nearby Orange Grove High School. Primarily a catcher who occasionally played in the outfield, Osborn earned First Team All-District Catcher honors in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He leveraged his high school success into a spot on the Texas A&M- Corpus Christi baseball team when he graduated in 2016. His playing time with the Islander in 2017, his freshman season, was minimal, appearing 12 games in total, starting 3, and going 1-16 with a walk, 6 strikeouts, and a stolen base. He had much more of an impact in 2018, when he hit .293/.345/.488 with 6 home runs, 3 stolen bases, 10 walks, and 27 strikeouts in 48 games, earning Third Team All-Southland honors. That summer, he played for the Battle Creek Bombers in the Northwoods League and struggled. He brought those struggles back to Texas A&M- Corpus Christi for the 2019 season, as he hit .266/.329/.352 in 36 games with 1 home run, 2 stolen bases, and 9 walks to 26 strikeouts. He went undrafted in the 2019 MLB Draft and returned to the Islanders for the 2020 season, his senior year.
Virginia Statefromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Opponent Previews - Virginia

The ACC’s COVID altered schedule meant that Georgia Tech did not face UVA on the football field for the first time since 1981. The series has been back and forth recently, with each team winning two of the last four matchups. Virginia enters Bronco Mendenhall’s fifth season as head coach, and the former BYU coach has certainly stabilized a program that had been in decline under Mike London. The ‘Hoos did take a step back in 2020 after Bryce Perkins captained the team to a combined 17 wins in 2018-2019. With a roster that ranks only 93rd in Bill Connelly’s returning production metric, are they looking at more of the same in 2021?
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: SirVocea Dennis, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Panthers

Dietz: Dennis mainly aligns as the SAM linebacker on the Panthers’ defense. Possesses a very well-put-together frame for his position with good muscle mass throughout. Speed off the snap is like a cannonball - very instinctive in run support and a phenomenal blitzing linebacker. Good vision and is able to navigate his way to the backfield efficiently. Got a few hits on Phil Jurkovec in the Boston College game and was all over the place against Notre Dame in 2020. Range is solid when tasked to drop into coverage. Very effective Active player who is constantly trying to make a play and get to the ball.Technique with his tackling is textbook - always uses the proper form. Subscribe for full article.
NFLallfans.co

NFL Draft Profile: D’vonte Price, Running Back, FIU Panthers

Leinweber: Possessing very good size, Price has a well-proportioned body. He is a tough inside runner who loves contact, consistently falling forward and keeping his legs churning with defenders draped all over him. On gap runs, he reads leverage and manipulates second-level defenders, displaying patience. Price will cut it back and lower his shoulder when he has no space. He shows creativity, bouncing runs when uncontained and keeping backside defenders on their toes with cutbacks. For a big back, he does not need much space, getting skinny through holes. Once at the second level, Price possesses very good burst to beat angles and good long speed to rip off big runs. He runs with frequent steps and is very balanced throughout his changes of direction, displaying light footedness. He is a willing pass protector, maintaining a wide base and lowering his pads if needed to absorb linebackers and stall defensive linemen. His lateral agility allows him to mirror opponents. He uses his hands to make uncontested catches. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Boye Mafe, Defensive End, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Lamattina: Super quick jump off the edge. Likes to use speed to power to get right into the chest of the opposing offensive tackle to create pressure and force sacks. Strong, active hands at the point of attack and keeps the intensity throughout the progression of his rushes to get off blocks. Did well to collapse and close down on ball carriers through the middle of the field. Fights through contact. Has flashes of being a prolific stand-up pass rusher with the way he gets out of his stance and pushes the pocket. Subscribe for full article.
NFLpff.com

Early 2022 NFL Draft safety rankings and class overview

The NFL has not only devalued the safety position in terms of contracts handed out in recent years. The league has also devalued the position in terms of NFL draft slot. We haven’t seen a single safety go in the first round in the past two years. But that’s going to change in 2022, and if early evaluations hold, we could very well see multiple players reversing that trend because of how talented this safety class is at the top.
NFLallfans.co

NFL Draft Profile: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Safety, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bogan: Incredibly compact frame with strong bulk, is well put together in both his torso and lower body. A heady player with good eye discipline, has capitalized in his career by being in the right place at the right time to make plays on the football. Allows his eyes to take him to the football by reading the quarterback and understanding route concepts. Solid range to play as a split field safety who can give you hash to sideline type range with his foot speed. Uses his size to contribute to him being a strong tackler, prefers to cut tackle but has shown the ability to meet guys in tight spaces to stop their momentum. Has the potential to be a matchup coverage player against tight ends at the next level. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Reed Blankenship, Safety, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Bogan: Strong build with good size, serves as the field general on the back end of the Middle Tennessee defense. Plays with excellent eye discipline, trusting his eyes to consistently take him to the football when diagnosing run or pass. Uses good anticipation to aid him in his range as a two-high safety, allows himself to get a good jump on throws to cover ground. Good burst driving downhill when triggering in the run game, plays with urgency when needing to run the alley. At his best when used as a robber or hole player where he can drop and just read the quarterback indicator to take him to the football. Strong tackler when playing in closed spaces, efficient bringing ball carriers to the ground. Subscribe for full article.
NFLthehivesports.com

BYU: Khyiris Tonga NFL Player Profile

Lineman: one of the most underappreciated positions in all of sports. Without them, football wouldn’t be the same. Team defenses can be elite or average based off their line play, while offense can go from elite to extinct. The reason for this setup is that a lot of good line talent doesn’t always start out as a first round pick. From Grady Jarrett to Hall of Fame inductee John Randle, late round guys on the Defensive Line can change a franchise. The Chicago Bears are hoping that Khyiris Tonga of BYU is the next great great day three lineman. He may be the biggest steal of the whole draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy