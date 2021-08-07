NFL Draft Profile: Chamarri Conner, Safety, Virginia Tech Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech football head coach Justin Fuente, offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and select student-athletes took the podium on Wednesday and fielded questions from the media in the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility. “I’m proud of how our kids handled the summertime. We had great work through the winter and in spring practice. The summertime is when you get a chance to have some great player ownership of your team. I think we took huge strides forward,” said Fuente. “To be able as coaches to talk about concepts to talk about kids. To be able to compile our thoughts in those areas and build a plan for fall camp. I’ve been so grateful every day in spring practice. I was just thankful that we had practice and I would just walk off the field no matter how good or bad of a day we might’ve had I was thankful. I know for me it feels a lot better being here right now today than it did 365 days ago,” said Hamilton. “Our kids look like they’re in great shape. They’ve enjoyed a couple of days off in leading up to report day in practice. We’re anxious and excited to go get started. We have a lot of work to do. We’ve got a challenging schedule, but we have a great group of young guys who I think are anxious to get after it,” said Fuente. “It feels good going in just being the guy and having the other guys know who the guy is I feel like it helps our whole team and just kind of build chemistry with the receivers and I get to take a lot of the ones reps. So, Tre, Tayvion, Caleb, Jaden Payoute get to catch balls from me all through practice instead of splitting those reps so that helps a ton,” said quarterback Braxton Burmeister.