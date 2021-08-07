The Beautiful Games: The 2020 Olympics’ Four New Sports

London might not have any mountains, but it has some good climbing gyms. That’s where I fell for all things climbing. A lesson booked on a whim led to me going two, three times a week then more. After a year spent scrambling inside I persuaded my husband Cam (who was equally smitten), we should leave our jobs and move to Spain for the summer. It was dramatic and impulsive, but climbing has that effect – once you’re in, you’re really in. We spent those days by sun-baked walls, living off litres of gazpacho. We were out of our league certainly, but the walls we couldn’t climb (there were a lot of them), we watched others scale instead, and vowed to get better.