The Beautiful Games: The 2020 Olympics’ Four New Sports
Climbing, surfing, karate and skateboarding are linked by a common thread: an appeal to the inherent beauty and aesthetic nature of athleticism. This year, the Olympics added four new sports to the competition roster: climbing, surfing, karate and skateboarding. Although they are somewhat dissimilar, the through-line between them marks a step away from “quantifiable” sports such as swimming, track, soccer and basketball and toward more “qualitative” events like gymnastics or diving.studybreaks.com
Comments / 0