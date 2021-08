Up until recently, the LSU Tigers haven’t been known as a passing team. The perception completely changed with the two-year run with Joe Burrow under center. There have been single-game performances that have jumped out at you, but for the most part, this team has been balanced. Burrow put up some big numbers, especially in the 2019 championship season. There have been notable names such as Danny Etling, Matt Mauck, Tommy Hodson, Rohan Davey, and Zach Mettenberger in single seasons.