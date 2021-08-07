Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Community 'violence interrupters' work to stem rising crime

By TRAVIS LOLLER
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHeSR_0bKnLIS400

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — When Rasheedat Fetuga became a teacher, she worked hard to help protect her students, many of them poor and from a nearby housing project. When one of her favorites was shot and killed at 16, she stood at his funeral and vowed to do more.

That was the beginning of the Gideon’s Army violence interrupters, a small group that works in predominantly Black North Nashville to defuse tense situations before they become violent.

Their primary focus is a 228-unit housing project formally known as the Cumberland View Apartments but more commonly referred to by its nickname, Dodge City, for the amount of gun violence that has historically occurred there.

The violence interrupters include Hambino Godbody, who grew up in Cumberland View and still has DCP (Dodge City Projects) tattooed on the back of his left hand.

“We’re the cure to the violence in real life. We know we are because we cured ourselves first,” he said.

Violent crime has spiked nationwide after plummeting in the early months of the pandemic, with many cities seeing double-digit increases in gun violence. President Joe Biden’s administration has sent strike forces to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to help take down gun networks, and has encouraged states to use COVID-19 relief money to hire police or counselors.

Smaller, grassroots efforts in communities across the country are trying alternative strategies to curb violence, recognizing the fallout from decades of “tough on crime” policies that criminalized a generation, leaving them with fewer resources and opportunities than ever.

That includes violence interrupter programs such as Gideon’s Army or Cure Violence Global, which started in Chicago and has branched out to other cites. Other groups, including the West Nashville Dream Center, primarily attack structural issues such as poverty and educational inequality. The groups differ in philosophy but share a common goal of improving life in their communities.

Minorities are heavily affected by community violence, said Paul Carrillo, the community violence initiative director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, but it’s not unusual to see pushback surface at the grassroots level.

“Anywhere there’s a significant level of crime there are also homegrown peacemakers," he said. Those include church leaders, but also former gang members and the formerly incarcerated.

Some of what Gideon's Army does might fall into the category of typical community organizing and social work: providing food and clothes, holding community cookouts and Easter egg hunts. But there are also the instances of Godbody wrestling a gunman to the ground or stopping a robbery in progress.

“He was able to get the guy that got robbed to calm down and not want to come back and retaliate,” fellow violence interrupter Chef Mic Tru said of Godbody. “He got the guy that did the robbery to return the stuff he stole, and they made amends.”

“He didn't need a gun. He didn't need a badge,” Tru said. “He just used his words.”

Even as Biden is encouraging big-city mayors to use some of their COVID-19 relief dollars to boost community violence intervention programs, there's no widely agreed-upon model for what works.

“There are a lot of efforts sprinkled around the U.S.,” Carrillo said, but he compared the situation to “way too many startups without significant investment. ... They’re doing good things, but they can never scale up.”

Sheyla Delgado, deputy director of analytics for the John Jay College of Criminal Justice Research and Evaluation Center, has studied Cure Violence programs in New York City for the past decade and says they do improve public safety.

Shootings and gun violence declined in the neighborhoods that had Cure Violence programs, she said. Attitudes toward gun violence changed, with fewer young men likely to see it as a solution to problems. But she said the programs suffer from inconsistent funding and administrative issues.

“There are other, not widely known programs that are alternatives to police, violence-prevention programs. But there's not a lot of funding for research, so we don't know if they work or not,” she said.

That could be changing.

Interest in community violence prevention has increased dramatically over the past few years, said Charlie Ransford, senior director of science and policy at Cure Violence Global. There's been an influx of requests for help in starting new programs in various cities, and the programs are starting to see significant government funding for the first time.

The current infrastructure bill has $5 billion for community violence initiatives, although that could change.

“It's gone from people not really embracing this to people being fully on board,” he said. “The alternative is a more-policing approach, and we've already tried every angle of more policing.”

Back in Nashville, on the other side of the city, the West Nashville Dream Center isn't a community violence program, but the police still credit it with a role in reducing crime. The center works to build up an impoverished community by providing social services without the red tape.

Rather than asking people to fill out forms, staffers ask how they can help, said TJ Fletcher, the group's executive director. Unlike Gideon's Army, the Dream Center works hand-in-hand with police.

Lt. Jason Picanzo, who led the local precinct's community engagement team from its start in 2018 to the beginning of 2021, acknowledges the toll of years of overpolicing.

“We thought that was going to make it safer, and what we ended up doing was breaking down trust in those communities,” he said. He used the Dream Center as a bridge to start rebuilding that trust and saw crime in the area decrease by 40% while arrests plummeted.

“It is the community that made this place safer,” he said. "It wasn't the police department.”

Nashville Police Chief John Drake has expanded the community engagement units since his appointment in November and brought back the old Police Athletic League, re-envisioned as the Police Activities League in recognition of the fact that not everyone wants to be an athlete.

“This has to be a community effort," he said. "We can't arrest our way out of this.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Society
State
Washington State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interrupter#Community Organizing#Police Precinct#Dcp#Cure Violence Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Army
Related
InternetPosted by
WSB Radio

US turns to social media influencers to boost vaccine rates

DENVER — (AP) — As a police sergeant in a rural town, Carlos Cornejo isn’t the prototypical social media influencer. But his Spanish-language Facebook page with 650,000 followers was exactly what Colorado leaders were looking for as they recruited residents to try to persuade the most vaccine-hesitant. Cornejo, 32, is...
Posted by
WSB Radio

Dry California tourist town to guests: 'Please conserve'

MENDOCINO, Calif. — (AP) — Tourists flock by the thousands to the coastal town of Mendocino for its Victorian homes and cliff trails, but visitors this summer are also finding public portable toilets and signs on picket fences pleading: “Severe Drought. Please conserve water." Hotels have closed their lobby bathrooms...
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Texas hospital systems buckling under COVID-19 strain

From pop-up medical tents at Houston’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital to an official emergency declaration in Austin, hospital systems across Texas are buckling under the strain of rampant COVID-19 hospitalizations. As the Lone Star State emerges as an epicenter of the nation’s latest COVID-19 surge, intensive care unit beds are...
Posted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Washington governor sets vaccine requirement

SEATTLE — Most state workers in Washington, as well as private health care and long-term care employees, will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday. Weekly testing will not be an option for those who...
Posted by
WSB Radio

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Houston, TXPosted by
WSB Radio

Texas Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help against COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas while two more of the state's largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the governor. Abbott's request Monday came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow....
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

DERBY LINE, Vermont — (AP) — Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal residents must be...
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Aircraft help fight California wildfire as smoke clears

Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures in the zone of the largest single wildfire in California history cleared Monday from scenic forestlands, allowing firefighting aircraft to rejoin the battle to contain the massive Dixie Fire. The newly clear skies will allow more than two dozen helicopters and two...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Baby giraffe born at Wisconsin zoo

MINOCQUA, Wis. — A Wisconsin zoo recently welcomed one big bundle of joy – a 184-pound baby giraffe. According to WSAW, the Wildwood Wildlife Park & Safari in Minocqua announced Monday that a female calf, Topanga, was born July 28 to mother Twiga. The newborn, who stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, made her first appearance in the zoo’s public yard on Monday, the news outlet reported.
Posted by
WSB Radio

Henry County Schools makes masks mandatory indoors

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Schools announced Monday that they will require masks for all indoor spaces as the Delta variant surges in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “The latest measure comes after careful consideration and consultation with our trusted health officials and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy