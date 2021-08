PINEDALE – With our warm days and warm nights, Sublette County gardeners are enjoying gorgeous flowers and bountiful harvests. The Sage and Snow Garden Club plans to showcase three beautiful gardens on its annual garden tour and dinner, Saturday, Aug. 14. The tour is an opportunity for local gardeners to share their expertise and experiences gardening in a challenging environment. The three stops feature innovative strategies for every level of gardener. The public is invited to attend all or part of the tour, and there is no charge for the tour or the dinner.