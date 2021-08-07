Cancel
Buffalo, NY

BPD: 2 injured after shooting early Saturday morning

By Saundra Adams
2 On Your Side
 2 days ago

The Buffalo Police Department said two people were injured during a shooting overnight.

Police said they were called to a shooting just before 3 a.m. Saturday near Pearl Street and West Chippewa Street. They found two people that were shot.

Police said a 22-year-old man is listed in stable condition at ECMC and a 39-year-old man is listed in serious condition.

Police say they did recover a gun at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line (716) 847-2255.

