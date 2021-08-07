Queen Mary's Most Iconic Tiara Moments
Queen Mary was a formidable woman in many respects. As consort to King George V, she helped him lead Britain through World War I and its aftermath, and was an invaluable aide and adviser to her husband throughout his 26-year reign. When he died in 1936, Mary remained a loyal protector of the monarchy for the rest of her life, serving as Queen Mother to King George VI until his own untimely death in 1952, and living long enough to witness her granddaughter Elizabeth's accession to the throne (Mary died in March 1953, just ten weeks before the coronation).www.townandcountrymag.com
