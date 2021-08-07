Cancel
T&C Tried & True: Skinceuticals CE Ferulic

By April Long
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without. Being a beauty editor is by its very nature unavoidably promiscuous. Receiving hundreds of products a week to test drive requires constantly rotating serums, creams, cleansers, and exfoliants in out and out of one’s medicine cabinet in order to ensure that all the promising contenders get their chance to shine. To prevent my skin from being in a state of perpetual confusion/freak-out, I find it necessary to regularly cycle back to a baseline regimen of products that I truly love and know to work. Chief among them: Skinceuticals CE Ferulic—which, I hasten to add, is one of the only products I have ever used where I notice a distinct difference in my skin when I take a break from using it. And readers, that difference is not good.

