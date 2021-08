Brandon Hyde got a quality start from Jorge López, and then the third horrible eighth inning of the weekend sent the Orioles to another exasperating defeat. In three eighth innings, the Orioles allowed 16 runs. On Sunday, they entered the inning with a 5-3 lead, and six runs later, they were on their way to their fifth straight loss, 9-6 to the Tampa Bay Rays before 10,576 at Oriole Park.