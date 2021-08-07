Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan County, WA

Local wastewater treatment plants recognized for their performance in 2020

By News
Islands' Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the Washington Department of Ecology. In 2020, wastewater treatment plant operators faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. Facility staff kept the plants running 24 hours a day, seven days a week while also managing an influx of wipes, masks, and gloves clogging up their systems and causing serious problems. Despite these challenges, 40% of Washington’s treatment plants earned top-performing status in 2020.

www.islandsweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
San Juan County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy