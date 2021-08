At the last Ontario City Council meeting in July, the newly appointed council president served up criticism of city staff for talking candidly to media about the latest phase of an investigation into missing evidence from the Ontario Police Department and how another audit would be needed. Councilor Ken Hart said his issue was twofold: members of the City Council weren’t informed of the update before anybody else was and he alleged that the July 25 article regarding the initial audit was a “negotiation session with the council in public advocating for dollars” by Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero to have another audit performed.