Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

First LEAP scores are out. See how LPSS students fared during the year of COVID

northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Aug. 7—Initial LEAP testing data released this week showed widespread declines in students achieving mastery across subjects around the state, including in Lafayette Parish. On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Education released the first round of data for LEAP 2025 exams taken this spring. The standardized test, given to 3-8 grade students and high school students in select courses, measures students' mastery of select learning concepts in English, math, science and social studies.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Education
Lafayette Parish, LA
Health
Lafayette Parish, LA
Coronavirus
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Southside High School#Covid#Acadian Middle#Myrtle Place Elementary#Carencro Middle#Northside High#Woodvale Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy