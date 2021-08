The 2020-21 school year was a strange time for high school athletics in Washington. The coronavirus pandemic prevented sports from starting on time, pushing them back until late winter. There were snowy football practices, outdoor basketball games at the fairgrounds in Puyallup, covid cancellations and more. No postseason took place during the 2020-21 school year — there were no district or state tournaments during the shortened seasons, which featured mostly league-only schedules, sometimes with a league tournament to conclude the season.