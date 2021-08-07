Eau Claire summer homeless tally hits high number

Many homeless people spend time in Wilson Park in Eau Claire. Photographed on Wednesday, July 28. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Volunteers and social service agency workers watched the weather radar map intently to see when the storm that hit Eau Claire on July 28 would pass so they could venture outside for their duty that night.

Despite the severe weather warnings broadcast earlier that evening that cautioned about heavy rain, lightning strikes and possible hail, this was the scheduled date for a summertime survey that gauges homelessness in Eau Claire.

“We were hunkered down in the office wondering to ourselves if we’d find anybody,” said Nathan Dougherty, housing outreach worker with Western Dairyland.

After the storm passed, small groups ventured out across Eau Claire to look for people sleeping on park benches, in cars and other places where those without a home are known to spend their nights.

To the surveyors’ surprise, the tally was much higher than prior “point-in-time” surveys with 32 unsheltered people in Eau Claire found, even on a night with bad weather.

“It really goes to show our community this is a prevalent issue. It’s becoming more and more visible,” said Dougherty, who coordinated the count.

Last July there were only seven homeless people included in the count while the year before there were 23.

The twice annual survey — counts are also done on a day each January — are conducted to gauge the level of homelessness, which helps Western Dairyland and other agencies when they seek funding for programs that help provide housing and other services.

The survey avoids duplication by designating volunteers to cover different sections of Eau Claire and having them record locations, descriptions and names (if provided) of people included in the count.

“We try our best to cover the entire city in that one night,” said Dougherty, noting that the counts begin at 10:30 p.m. and in the early morning hours.

While conducting the survey on those nights, volunteers also give bags with food, water, toiletries and other supplies to people they encounter without housing.

In addition to the people that volunteers come in contact with during the night of these counts, there are follow-up efforts to seek out others who were sleeping outside but not seen that night. For example, this last week of follow-up work included interviews at The Community Table to ask people getting free meals there if they were without shelter on July 28 and where they were sleeping that night.

Dougherty credited those who took part in last month’s survey for doing a thorough job to find people sleeping outside. He also said the high number found also points to a need for the community to work together to solve homelessness or it will only become a bigger issue.