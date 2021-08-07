Cancel
Burlington, NJ

All New Jersey counties now covered by CDC mask recommendation

By Michael Symons
 3 days ago
TRENTON – All of New Jersey is now covered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggestion to wear masks in indoor public places. Warren County is now deemed to have substantial transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 as of the update posted Friday, which reflects data through Thursday. It had been the only county not to be covered by the recommendation, which applies in counties with high or substantial transmission.

EnvironmentPosted by
94.5 PST

Tuesday NJ weather: The difference between ‘very warm’ and ‘hot’

My weather forecasts play on radio stations across New Jersey over 200 times a day. So needless to say, I select the words in my forecast very carefully. In this case, I purposefully differentiate between calling the weather "very warm" and "hot". Bottom line: I don't call it "hot" unless widespread temperatures and/or heat indices top 90 degrees.
Princeton, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

12 New Jersey Universities Requiring Students to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the fall school semester rapidly approaches, higher education institutions are doing what they feel will best ensure the safety of their students, including mandating they be vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, there are about a dozen universities in New Jersey requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, and in some instances faculty members, in order to be part of in-person learning,NJ.com reports.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

NASA rocket launch could be visible from New Jersey on Tuesday

A NASA rocket launch from Virginia could be visible from parts of New Jersey early Tuesday evening. 8,200 pounds of science, research, hardware and supplies will blast off inside a Northrup Grumman Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia just before 6:00 p.m. tomorrow. While the best place to see it is in Maryland and Virginia, the rocket could be visible from New Jersey.
EnvironmentPosted by
94.5 PST

Lucky to be alive: Final report issued on scary, damaging NJ tornadoes

The final report on Thursday's multiple tornadoes and wind events across New Jersey was by the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office. Five survey teams were sent out to investigate the storms that developed from the four New Jersey tornadoes. A fifth twister at the Montclair Golf Club in Verona was investigated by National Weather Service's New York office.
Trenton, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

NJ teachers brace for more COVID trauma as pandemic lengthens

TRENTON – Take the regular societal challenges that lead to educational inequities in New Jersey, layer on COVID-related issues that aggravate those problems, and you’ve got the conditions for an even more imbalanced state school system. Then add to that the coronavirus delta variant that has dimmed the light at...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

Spirit Airlines will have to continue canceling flights, CEO says

Things will get worse for Spirit Airlines before they get better according to the airline's CEO as the airline cancels hundreds of flights for a fifth straight day. The airline canceled 260 flights as of 10 a.m. on Friday morning including 7 in/out of Atlantic City, 18 in/out of Newark and 12 in/out of Philadelphia. Over 1,700 flights have been canceled since Sunday.
New York City, NYPosted by
94.5 PST

Is Philadelphia About to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination?

New York City officials announced plans earlier today to essentially require that all persons gathering indoors show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19. This includes indoor dining, gyms, shows and more. The mandate goes into effect on August 16, with enforcement beginning on September 13 to coincide with the return to school.
Princeton, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

New Lobster Restaurant & More Coming to Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ

You're going to love this news. A new lobster restaurant and more shops are coming soon to the quaint Palmer Square, in downtown Princeton, according to Town Topics. La La Lobster will be opening at 63 Palmer Square West. Get ready for the best Lobster Rolls, Lobster Bisque, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Lobster Grilled Cheese, and so much more. There's another area location in Yardley, PA, and in Cape May, NJ. My mouth's already watering. I can't wait to try it. You'll be able to dine in, take out, and order online.
Newark, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

300 Spirit Airlines flights canceled Wednesday morning

Wednesday shaped up to be a bad day early for Spirit Airlines with over 300 flights canceled before dawn on Wednesday. By 8:45 a.m. the number of canceled flights reached 314 including eight from Atlantic City, 24 from Newark and 9 from Philadelphia, according to FlightAware.com. On Tuesday, 428 flights were canceled.

