Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate infrastructure bill slowed in last lap by lone Republican

By Marianne LeVine and Burgess Everett
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXAyv_0bKnBBm300
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed that the Senate will not leave for the August recess until it passes the bipartisan deal, along with Democrats’ budget blueprint for a $3.5 trillion social spending package. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Updated: 08/07/2021 07:12 PM EDT

The Senate advanced the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Saturday afternoon, breaking a filibuster to end debate on the deal crafted by a group of 10 senators alongside President Joe Biden.

The vote, which was 67-27, easily cleared the 60 votes needed to move forward. It marked another significant step toward clinching a bipartisan agreement between Biden and Congress. Two Republicans who had previously voted against the bipartisan package — Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Deb Fischer of Nebraska — voted to advance the legislation.

The timing of the final vote remains unclear and the lead up to it could be excruciating. Disagreements over amendments persisted into the weekend session. And Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) said Saturday he is "not inclined to expedite this process whatsoever." He added that he's not holding up amendments but "there's a normal process, there's no purpose, in my view, to allow an acceleration of that."

Senators, meanwhile, are pitching more than a dozen amendments for roll call votes, including two key provisions on the bill's new cryptocurrency policies, and using unspent coronavirus aid money to pay for infrastructure projects.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Saturday evening that he hoped senators could come to an agreement on amendments Sunday, when the Senate reconvenes. Still, the infrastructure bill appeared on a glide path to eventually clearing the chamber, which would hand a win to Biden and the cross-party group of 10 senators who negotiated the bill.

"The Senate will stay in session until we finish our work," Schumer said earlier Saturday. "It's up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes."

Senators in both parties are still seeking to make final changes before the bill leaves the chamber. Cornyn and Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), for example, want the bill to loosen restrictions on coronavirus relief aid.

"It helps all the states and all the cities and local jurisdictions that would like to have flexibility to spend excess Covid funds on infrastructure," Cornyn said.

There's also a brawl over language that would require cryptocurrency transactions to be reported to the IRS, which produced two dueling amendments. One of those amendments — from Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) — is endorsed by the crypto industry, and the other — from Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — got support from the White House on Thursday.

The bipartisan physical infrastructure package includes $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, transit, ports, broadband and water infrastructure and is the product of more than a month of negotiations. Although an agreement on the framework was announced in June, final text of the 2,700 page bill was only released this past Sunday.

Schumer reiterated his vows Saturday that the Senate will not leave for the August recess until it passes the bill, along with Democrats’ budget blueprint for a $3.5 trillion social spending package.

While Republicans are likely to oppose the social spending package in lockstep, the physical infrastructure bill has divided their conference. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted to advance the legislation, saying on Saturday that the bill's investments were "overdue."

"Republicans and Democrats have radically different visions these days. But both those visions include physical infrastructure that works for our citizens," McConnell said.

But many Senate Republicans have criticized the bill's financing and questioned the purpose of the agreement, knowing that Democrats are planning to move forward on a second partisan package either way. They have been egged on by former President Donald Trump, who has vocally opposed the bill and said Saturday it “will be very hard for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal."

The Congressional Budget Office on Thursday estimated that the legislation would increase the deficit by $256 billion over ten years. But negotiators argue that the spending will be offset through new revenue and other savings.

Even if the bill passes the Senate in the coming days, it faces uncertain prospects in the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali.) has said she will not pass the bipartisan package until the Senate delivers on Democrats’ social spending bill.

Saturday’s session marks the second weekend in a row that the Senate has stayed in to finish up the bipartisan agreement. The chamber has considered 22 amendments to the legislation this week.

Following final passage, Schumer is expected to move immediately to a marathon voting session on the social spending bill.

Victoria Guida contributed to this report.

Comments / 26

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
6K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Alex Padilla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senate#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Covid#D Ore#The White House#D Cali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks: Economists, Senators Are Among Supporters of $2,000 Monthly Payments; Will They Affect the Decision Making?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments is approaching its target of 3 million signatures. Twenty-one senators and 150 economists have campaigned for regular direct funding, but the Biden administration has indicated that it is not a priority, preferring to focus on pushing its infrastructure plan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Why Mitch McConnell is the big winner on the infrastructure bill

Well, that was unexpected. The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Stunningly, it did so with the votes of 18 Republican senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). That means the GOP's opportunity to filibuster the bill is over, and final approval in the chamber will probably come as soon as today. There is still a hurdle or two to overcome: The Democrat-controlled House must also approve the bill — not a sure thing — before President Biden can sign it into law. Assuming everything goes smoothly, the package will go down as one of the most significant pieces of bipartisan legislation to pass Congress in recent memory, a seeming impossibility in a bitterly polarized age.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer Confronts Maria Bartiromo Over Her Portrayal of Infrastructure Deal

North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer on Sunday pushed back against Fox host Maria Bartiromo portrayal of the infrastructure deal. "We have all experienced a lack of resiliency to our energy infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack is a pretty good example of that," Cramer told Bartriomo during an appearance on her show Sunday Morning Futures. "Some of the things [in the deal] contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Indy100

Republican Congressman suing Nancy Pelosi over mask mandates has tested positive for Covid

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, who sued Nancy Pelosi for mask rules on the Senate floor just last week, has contracted a breakthrough case of Covid. The South Carolina representative, who is suing the Speaker with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, was fined $500 for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask during a vote in May. Norman and his mask-resistant colleagues believed this was “unconstitutional,” filing appeals in June — which were rejected in July — leading to their suing as a trio last week.
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell Again, Calls Infrastructure 'Gift' to Democrats

Former President Donald Trump has again lampooned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a bipartisan infrastructure bill works its way through the Senate. Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington shared a statement via Twitter on Saturday that reiterated the former president's opposition to the infrastructure package as the Senate considers it further this weekend.
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Kennedy statement on infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement upon voting against the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending binge and tax increase:. “The infrastructure bill will cost taxpayers $1.2 trillion, $550 billion in new spending. The bill is 2,700 pages—twice as long as the Bible. We were given only a few days to read it.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

AOC, Progressives Slam Moderate Dems' Concerns About $3.5T Bill: 'Bipartisan Doesn't Mean It's Good'

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and fellow progressive lawmakers pushed back against moderate Democrats' concerns over a proposed $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" package that President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders aim to pass in tandem with a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure deal. Moderate Democrats wrote a letter addressed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderate Democrats push for standalone infrastructure vote

Moderate Democrats are seeking to put pressure on House leadership to allow a standalone vote on the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, while raising concerns about the party's plans for a broader $3.5 trillion package. A group of six moderate Democrats has started circulating a letter addressed to Speaker...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Senate haggles over bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session

The Senate reconvened in an unusual Sunday session to debate a $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure destined for bipartisan passage. A freshman Republican senator held up passing the measure on Saturday, arguing the GOP needed more time to consider the bill and debate amendments. Unless Sen. Bill Hagerty joins all lawmakers in agreeing to faster consideration, the measure may not pass until early in the week.
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

Senate moves toward final vote

(CNN) — The Senate will reconvene on Sunday at noon to resume consideration of the massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. The chamber voted to break a filibuster and advance the bill Saturday after months of furious negotiations, clearing a major hurdle for President Joe Biden’s agenda even as it will soon face an uncertain future in the House.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden pushes infrastructure package ahead of anticipated vote

President Biden on Saturday took to Twitter to push his $1 trillion infrastructure package ahead of the Senate’s scheduled vote to wind down debate on the bill, which was crafted through ongoing bipartisan negotiations. The president called the spending package “a historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure,” adding that...

Comments / 26

Community Policy