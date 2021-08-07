Best of Tuesday at NFL training camps: Cam Newton and
Tuesday’s 2021 NFL training camp practices were highlighted by several teams practicing in pads for the first time and quarterback news. Cam Newton had a big day for the New England Patriots as he works to cement his role as the starter entering the season, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence bounced back from a rough Monday outing with a strong day, and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is clicking with 2020 first-round draft pick and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.www.uticaphoenix.net
Comments / 0